If you want a luxury apartment in North Jackson, get in line

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Apartments have become all the rage in North Jackson, but getting one can be a bit of a challenge.
In recent years, some 720 new luxury apartments have opened in Northeast Jackson and Fondren.
However, residents interested in leasing one usually must get in line. And once residents obtain lease, they can usually expect to pay more than a $1,000 a month.
Waiting lists for units at the Meridian at Fondren and the District Lofts have become common.
“We are typically full,” said Kelly Barker, a leasing consultant with Arlington Properties, the firm that manages the District’s 261 loft units.
“What we have now are two one-bedroom/one-bathroom units, and they’re not going to be available until the end of December.”
The Birmingham-based Arlington also manages the Tapestry at Northridge, a new 220-unit complex at the old Colonial Country Club.
Those units became available for lease late this summer. Baker was unsure how many dwellings there had been rented out but said “they’re open and doing really well.”
She said apartments like the ones at the District are popular, in large part, because of their location.
The development is located at the corner of the I-55 North frontage road and Eastover Drive.
The District at Eastover itself is home to numerous restaurants and other businesses, as well as the apartments, and is a short drive from area hospitals, like the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), and retail destinations, such as Highland Village.
“We’re right in the middle of a lot of stuff,” she said.
Other complexes are doing equally well. The Meridian at Fondren, which opened in 2016, features 241 apartments located on Lakeland Drive, right across from UMMC and in the heart of the historic Fondren district.
“There’s a long wait list for those,” said Justin Peterson, vice president and general counsel with the State Street Group.
Seeing the success of the Meridian and the District, State Street Group is now building the Quarter House, a 138-unit building behind the Quarter shopping center on Lakeland Drive.
The development is the second phase of the Quarter project. The first included transforming the front five buildings at the Lakeland site into a mixed-use development, with businesses downstairs and loft apartments on the second floor.
“The way that we are describing it is that we are reviving a classic Jackson landmark to create a community for the modern Southerner,” Peterson said.
He said the units are ideal for young professionals, individuals working in the medical field or active retirees.
“We are in the midst of construction and have a completion timeframe of next summer,” he said. “We will officially start pre-leasing in January 2021.”
The apartment building will feature four stories of apartments, as well as a courtyard, swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, dog park and walking trail.
The dwellings themselves “will be very comparable to what you might see in a luxury apartment development – modern stainless kitchens, granite countertops,” he said. "The majority of units will feature balconies and have big bay windows.
“It’s a really cool feature for a lot of these units to have. It’s something you do not see at other properties in Jackson.”
The building was designed by SK+I Architecture, out of Washington, D.C., and Silver Studio Architects of Atlanta.
Design aside, Peterson said the most important amenity, though, is location.
Quarter House is located behind the Quarter shopping center, a mixed-use development that is home to a wine and spirits shop, coffee shop, craft beer store and cigar/pipe tobacco store.
“All these stores are steps away from the courtyard,” he said. “We have a 1,000-square-foot restaurant space available, and we are in active discussions on that.”
The multi-million-dollar development also is located along what Peterson says is a gateway into the city and is short drive from Fondren, hospitals and downtown Jackson.
