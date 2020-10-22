First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday ahead of storm risk Friday

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible to kick off your Thursday across the region – expect a mix of sun and clouds as winds turn out of the southeast. Highs will top out in the middle 80s again – though, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late in the day. Expect lows in the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: Even with a front on final approach to the region – overall, the weather doesn’t look horrible to round out the week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with widely spaced, mainly afternoon and evening storm chances developing. Highs will still work their way into the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers, storms will continue at times overnight with lows in the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the front, expect clouds with a few sunny breaks during the afternoon Saturday - highs will top out in the 70s. A shower or two will be possible early Saturday, but generally remaining dry. Sunday features mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Another front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for scattered storms and potential cool down by mid-late week. We’ll keep an eye out on that potential.
TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon has begun its move northwest – closing near Bermuda by the end of the week. Tropical storm conditions turn likely along the island nation by Thursday – though the core of the storm stays to the east. Rip current and surf issues could be felt farther away – from the Bahamas to the Greater and Lesser Antilles – eventually along the eastern seaboard over the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.