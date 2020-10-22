First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday ahead of storm risk Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of the front, expect clouds with a few sunny breaks during the afternoon Saturday - highs will top out in the 70s. A shower or two will be possible early Saturday, but generally remaining dry. Sunday features mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Another front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for scattered storms and potential cool down by mid-late week. We’ll keep an eye out on that potential.