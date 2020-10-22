FedEx to host recruiting session in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FedEx will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at Champion Gymnasium on 1355 Hattiesburg Street in Jackson.
Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming delivery drivers.
The company listed the following job conditions:
- The positions are full-time temporary to permanent. (based on performance during the holiday season)
- Applicants must be able to pass a background check, drug screen, and DOT medical physical (drug screenings and physicals are paid by FedEx)
- No experience necessary. FedEx has its own entry level driving program where we can train the right applicant.
- Must have the ability to lift up to 50lbs and able to get in and out of a vehicle many times a day.
- Must have valid driver’s license.
- Applicants with a Class D, Class B, and Class A are encouraged to apply.
- Pay range is $525.00-$600.00 weekly. (every Friday)
- Medical/Dental/Vision/401-K benefits. (after permanent hire)
- Opportunity for advancement.
Everyone attending the event must wear a face covering at all times.
