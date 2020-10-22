Bouyed by Southwest’s return, Jackson lawmakers say it’s time to repeal airport takeover bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With one of the major arguments behind it busted, members of Jackson’s legislative delegation say it could be time to rethink the state’s attempted takeover of its airport.
The airline left in 2014, and its departure was a major argument that state leaders used in passing legislation to replace the Jackson Muncipal Airport Authority (JMAA) with a new board.
JMAA is a five-member commission that oversees operations of Jackson-Evers and Hawkins Field. Legislation was passed in 2016 to do away with that board and replace it with a board made up of city, county and state appointees.
The bill passed both houses of the Republican-controlled legislature and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.
City leaders have long decried that decision and have called bunk on the state’s pointing to Southwest’s departure as a sign of JMAA’s poor management.
“The arguments from the get-go were hollow,” said District 26 Sen. John Horhn. “They were just smoke screens to cover the Republican’s desire to take control the airport and wrest control from the city of Jackson.”
Horhn, an outspoken opponent of the takeover, said he plans to introduce legislation next year to repeal SB 2162, the bill commonly referred to as the “airport takeover bill.”
Other members of the Jackson legislative delegation also support repealing 2162.
Meanwhile, the city of Jackson and JMAA are also attempting to block the takeover in U.S. District Court. A case has been pending since 2016.
“As you know I’ve always opposed the takeover bill,” said District 29 Sen. David Blount. "I thought it was bad legislation.
“I respect Sen. Horhn if he wants to take the lead, and I think the Jackson delegation will be unified in this.”
District 66 Rep. De’Keither Stamps echoed those sentiments, saying Southwest’s decision to leave “had nothing to do with the city’s management. That’s a low-level argument.”
Southwest previously served Jackson-Evers from 1997 to 2014. In 2014, company and airport officials said the decision was for the airline to pull out was purely economic.
“Recognizing during difficult economic times, business plans need to be adjusted to ensure the highest levels of success, we understand that this choice was difficult but necessary,” then airport CEO Dirk Vanderleest told WLBT.
Bob Jordan, Southwest’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer at the time, backed up Vanderleest’s statement. “Unfortunately, the level of local demand no longer allows Southwest to profitably serve these markets … These decisions are never easy.”
District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins, of Rankin County, was one of the primary authors of SB 2162.
He stands by his bill and said Southwest’s decision to return to the Jackson market doesn’t change the fact that the airport needs regional leadership.
The senator takes exception to the fact that the measure is referred to as a “takeover bill.”
“It’s not a takeover in my mind, but an expansion of the board," he said.
Under the legislation the five-member JMAA board of commissioners would be replaced with a nine-member commission with members appointed by the city of Jackson, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the Madison County board of supervisors and the Rankin County board of supervisors.
One member each also would be tapped by the adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard and the executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.
Current commissioners are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Jackson City Council.
“We’re just trying to expand the board and put some criteria on members of the board,” Harkins said. "That’s always been the thrust of why we’ve looked at it.
Under SB 2162, commissioners must have experience in accounting, executive management, economic development, commercial law, construction law or aviation law, hold a pilot’s license or have other aviation experience.
Current members do not have to meet that criteria.
Said Harkins, “People want to make it about Southwest, but there are host of issues. It seems a little short-sighted that just because Southwest has come back that we should revisit it.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would support any repeal efforts.
“The Jackson airport leadership has demonstrated competence in the advancing the objectives of the airport and the city,” he said. “I’m pleased that Southwest has come back and that additional carriers have come on in recent years, and I look forward to improving the area around the airport.”
WLBT was still awaiting comments from Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
