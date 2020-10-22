‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Florence to be removed, mayor says

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A mural in Florence promoting the “Black Lives Matter” movement will be removed, according to city officials.
In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Stephen Wukela said the city gave organizers permission to paint the mural with biodegradable paint in front of the Pearl More Basketball Center on Barnes Street. The paint would have washed away within a normal rain cycle, but Wukela said the organizer used permanent paint instead, a violation of the agreement.
Wukela also said the mural was defaced with racial epitaphs, and now the city will begin the process of removing the mural.
“I am deeply disturbed by the racially motivated vandalism of this piece of art,” said Wukela. “I am also disappointed in the organizer’s failure to comply with the terms of the authorization for which they applied. In any event, given that the mural has been defaced and that it is in violation of the City authorization, the City will be forced to remove the mural.”
The mayor added that no permits will be authorized for painting on city streets going forward, regardless of if permanent or temporary paint is used.
