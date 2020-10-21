Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s will continues, at least a little longer. Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Thursday will bring us more sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on Friday and Friday night. Severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the lower 80s. This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Next week will be even cooler with highs dropping into the 70s and maybe cooler. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. While a few showers are possible, widespread rainfall is unlikely as of now and the severe weather threat looks low. In the tropics, there is a 20 percent chance for development going for the system in the western Caribbean, but due to the fronts mentioned above, it is not a threat to us. Hurricane Epsilon is in the middle of the Atlantic and not expected to be a threat to any land. Today’s high reached 88 degrees. The record high for today stands at 92 degrees, set all the way back in 1899. The average high for today is 75 degrees and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 7:10am and the sunset is 6:19pm.