TODAY at 11: Fermented foods for better health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for another way to boost your immune system, fermented foods can help!
Common fermented foods include sourdough bread, yogurt, buttermilk, and kombucha.
The powerhouse foods are said to improve blood pressure, the immune system, the digestive system and more.
Registered Dietitian Rebecca Turner gave the TODAY at 11 team the rundown on fermented foods and how you can reap all the benefits.
Strawberry Kefir Smoothie
- 1/2 cup low-fat plain kefir
- 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
Instructions
- Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into a glass!
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon mustard powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
- 1/4 teaspoon of dry dill (or a teaspoon chopped fresh)
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, stir together the buttermilk and mayonnaise until fully mixed.
- Add in the other ingredients, adjusting for taste.
- Keeps for a week, covered in the fridge.
