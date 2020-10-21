Suspect involved in truck and cattle trailer theft still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect that led several law enforcement agencies on a multi-city chase is still on the loose and his identity is still unknown, according to authorities.
On October 16, a suspect led police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase that began in Florence and ended in the capital city.
The suspect crashed on Robinson Road at Eastview Street, before escaping the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Since then, the individual has eluded capture.
“He jumped out, got out and got away,” said Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown. “The suspect is still at large.”
Allison Clark, spokeswoman for the Richland Police Department, said Richland law enforcement had processed the vehicle. However, she did not know what evidence had been taken.
“We’re still trying to identify the driver of that vehicle,” she said. “It’s an on-going investigation.”
The suspect was said to have stolen a vehicle and cattle trailer at Wilson’s Meathouse in Crystal Springs. A man stopped his truck and cattle trailer there on the morning of October 16. Three cows were in the trailer at the time.
The suspect took that truck and trailer, and drove to Florence, where he was spotted in the Eaglewood subdivision.
Law enforcement attempted to pull the suspect over, but the suspect gave chase, leading officers on a pursuit up U.S. Highway 49 and later into the capital city.
“Other agencies joined in the pursuit as the driver continued on Highway 49,” a release from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department states.
Along the way, the suspect t-boned an elderly couple in Richland near Scarbrough Street, sending them to the hospital, and wrecked at least two other vehicles, Clark said at the time.
At that time, the cattle trailer broke off of the truck, but the suspect continued on. The cattle were recovered by the sheriff’s department, unharmed, and have since been returned to the owner.
Meanwhile, the condition of that couple was still unknown Wednesday.
Clark said at least one of the victims was in the hospital “a day or two after the incident."
“A lady was (also) injured in Jackson,” Clark went on to say. “I don’t know the extent of her injuries.”
The sheriff’s department called off the pursuit after the suspect entered the capital city. Richland police continued the chase, which ended in a crash.
