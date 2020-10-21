Smith Robertson Museum reopens to visitors with focus on women

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You know have to chance to soak in Jackson’s African American history with a walk through storied halls of the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.
The city museum officially reopened Monday after closing for six months due to the pandemic.
“These women were women who fought tirelessly,” said Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center manager Charlene Thompson while pointing to pictures of 34 women in the main gallery.
The city facility reopens with the exhibit “Women of the Movement”.
It is a tribute to the women active in Jackson and across the state during the Civil Rights Movement.
The museum, which originated as a school for African American children in 1894, closed in March and reopened Monday.
Charlene Thompson says the museum brings various exhibits throughout the year to tell the story of Mississippi’s rich history.
“We are here to educate and to enlighten the community concerning the African American Mississippian and about African American history as a whole to give people greater insight into the African American man, woman boy and girl,” said Thompson.
“That is something we have to be alerted for, being found guilty because of the color of their skin,” said Lucius Wright while looking at the images at the entrance of the main gallery.
He is one of those visiting and taking in the history just days after the reopening.
“I think that’s the part of our culture. It’s a part that needs to be expressed every chance it gets, and Smith Robertson has been here,” said Wright. “It has a history that I think young people, at least school aged kids, are not aware of”.
As Americans head to the polls museum manager feels that it is important to learn about people of all walks of life.
“We see that there is a great need to educate people about cultures, about different races, to teach tolerance and acceptance,” added Thompson.
The museum also works together with the Two Museums sharing the stories of the state.
There were 3,000 to 5,000 visitors to the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.