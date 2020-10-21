President Trump gives Sen. Hyde-Smith a Twitter shoutout, labels Espy a ‘corrupt politician’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump has given a Twitter shoutout to Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the same day former president Barack Obama endorsed her challenger Mike Espy.
"Senator @cindyhydesmith delivers for Mississippi!“ the president wrote Wednesday afternoon. “She helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.”
He then attacked Espy, calling him a “Corrupt Politician who will Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders!” Trump ended the tweet by saying, “Vote for Cindy!”
Espy received Obama’s endorsement in a radio advertisement in which the former president said that Espy “has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward.”
Mississippians will head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, November 3.
