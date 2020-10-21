October 24 cleanup day planned for Museum Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Belhaven Foundation is calling for volunteers to help spruce up a North Jackson walkway.
A cleanup day for the Museum Trail is slated for Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Plans are to meet at Laurel Street Park, and then disperse along the trail to clean up debris, furniture and other items that have been dumped there, said GBF Executive Director Casey Creasey.
Volunteers will be provided with gloves, plastic garbage bags and hand sanitizer, she said.
“It’s pretty bad. People go back there and drop off their old furniture, mattresses and appliances,” she said. “We have a lot to clean up.”
The section being targeted runs from Mayes Street to Laurel Street, an area that previously has been graded down by contractors to make way for paving.
“We’re trying to have dumpsters located on both ends, at Moody Street for sure,” she said. “Also, we will be able to get trucks back there.”
Creasey said she needs about 50 people to help with the effort. About 20 students from Belhaven University are expected to participate, as are some members of local Boy Scout troops, she said.
“It’s important we get back there now, because once the city gets the asphalt down, we won’t be able to get motor vehicles back there.”
Creasey said crews are expected to begin laying asphalt on the trail later this month. Once the cleanup is done, barricades will be put up at the trail’s Laurel and Moody street entrances to prevent motorists from driving vehicles back there, she said.
“This is ideally the last weekend we can do this,” she said.
The Museum Trail is a much-anticipated multi-use path that will run from the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson to the LeFleur Museum District on Museum Boulevard in Northeast Jackson.
The 2.14-mile pathway will cut through the Belhaven neighborhood and eventually cross the interstate, creating a walkable path connecting the attractions.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the project in July. The city of Jackson awarded a roughly $1.6 million contract to Hemphill Construction to build it.
For more information on volunteering, contact Creasey at ccreasey@greaterbelhaven.com.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.