Mississippi State Fair extended by 4 days with attendance down by almost half

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair has been extended by four days to make up for days lost due to bad weather.
That’s put a crunch on space because two other events are scheduled to be held there.
This weekend should be a busy one on the fairgrounds with the midway in full swing, a cutting horse show in the equine center and the original gun show in the old Trademart.
Fair officials spent the day installing fencing to keep the events separated.
Michael Lasseter, acting Director for the Mississippi Fair Commission said, “We’ll have a gun show, we’ll have a horse show. Those people will be able to access the main gate off High Street. That’s Gate 10. They can come in and watch. The fairgoers will, like the commissioner said, Gate 1, 3, 5, 7 - all those gates will be fairgoers.”
Fair attendance is about half of what it should be. 103,000 people have come through the gates so far. Last year visitors topped 200,000.
This final push is also a chance for the vendors to make up for lost time due to the first weekend closure due to weather.
Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson said, “So the vendors here that make a living here on the fairgrounds and support their families and livelihood or earned here came and asked if we would extend it for one more week. And, looking at it, we really didn’t have any reason not to because we got a plan that’s already set up ready to go and we do have a few other events going on here at the same time but I think that will work out good for the fair.”
COVID safety precautions are still in place and seem to be working so far.
“We’ve not had a single case of COVID among anybody working here at the fair. We would’ve heard about it if we had. People have come, they’ve been for the most part respectful of other peoples distance staying 6 feet away,” said Gipson.
Gipson feels confident he can boost attendance numbers here this weekend. Much will depend on the weather which looks good for now.
