Mississippi State Fair extended by 4 days with attendance down by almost half

Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson said, “So the vendors here that make a living here on the fairgrounds and support their families and livelihood or earned here came and asked if we would extend it for one more week. And, looking at it, we really didn’t have any reason not to because we got a plan that’s already set up ready to go and we do have a few other events going on here at the same time but I think that will work out good for the fair.”