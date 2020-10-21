Mike Espy announces endorsement from former President Barack Obama

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy announced his endorsement from former President Barack Obama on Wednesday.
“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” said Obama in a radio advertisement. “Mike Espy for Senate and Joe Biden for President. It’s your time to be heard.”
Espy said he is honored to receive the endorsement from the former president.
“I am honored to have the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States of America. President Barack Obama governed with dignity and effectiveness. He is remembered and will continue to be remembered as a very good president,” said Mike Espy.
Democrat Mike Espy is running against Incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Mississippians will head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, November 3.
