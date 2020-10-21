Medgar Evers Boulevard to be first street repaired with one-percent bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists who use Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson likely will be the first to benefit from the city’s $40 million infrastructure bond.
In April, the city council approved issuing the bonds, to be paid back with the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.
Funds are being used to repair portions of Medgar Evers Boulevard and West Capitol Street, and to completely rebuild a portion of Riverside Drive in Belhaven.
The funds were received in September.
Since then, the council has approved one contract, a roughly $4 million deal with Simmons Erosion to make concrete repairs along Medgar Evers between Five Points and Sunset Drive.
“We hired them earlier this summer,” said acting Public Works Director Charles Williams. “It was approved by the council, but we have not executed the contract. They will probably start working in the first of November.”
That work includes doing concrete “punch-outs” along the roadway, or cutting out sections of failed concrete and replacing them, Williams explained.
In all, between two and three miles of roadway will be impacted.
Also, in November, public works is expected to open bids on the Capitol project. “We began advertising that two weeks ago,” he said.
That project includes milling and overlaying Capitol between Boling and Prentiss Streets, repairing sidewalks and making some repairs to underground utilities.
Additionally, the city is looking at doing what Williams calls a “road diet,” which would reduce the four-lane thoroughfare to a two-lane street.
“That would help us with traffic and allow us to spruce it up a little bit,” he said.
Construction on that roadway could begin early next year, if bids are accepted.
Meanwhile, city officials are saying it could be early 2021 when the Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project is bid.
“We met with Waggoner (October 21) and hopefully we can complete the plans for it in the next two weeks,” Williams said. “In the early part of 2021 we could have it ready to advertise.”
Waggoner Engineering was brought on in 2016 to draw up plans for the first phase of the roadway, which would include completely rebuilding it from the I-55 flyover bridge to Peachtree Street.
Designs include replacing a water main that runs the duration of the street, from the flyover bridge to North State Street, and rebuilding and redesigning the road from the bridge to Peachtree.
Plans also call for reducing the four-lane street to two lanes and adding a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use trail on the other.
At an estimated $12.5 million, the project would be the most expensive of the three being funded by the bond money.
Riverside is a major thoroughfare in the Belhaven community, serving Belhaven University, Millsaps College, Power APAC School and the Belhaven neighborhood. It averages about 4,300 vehicles a day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) traffic counts.
Medgar Evers between Five Points and Sunset averages between 8,800 and 15,000 vehicles a day, and Capitol averages between 3,300 and 6,400 a day.
Previously, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote told the Northside Sun that he thought the Riverside project could be scaled back, so bond monies could be stretched further.
Right now, though, Williams said the city not looking at scaling back the project, but instead wanting to move forward with bidding it out.
Said Williams, “The plan is to complete the plans and get (them) advertised for bids.”
Jackson’s one-percent tax generates about $14 million a year. Funds from the assessment can be used solely on infrastructure needs, such as road repaving, and must be spent in compliance with a master plan. The tax is governed by a 10-member panel of commissioners.
