Local leaders, nonprofit announce campaign to support families during COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A common theme during the coronavirus pandemic has been “we’re all in this together.”
That slogan again proved to be true again on Wednesday when members of Working Together Jackson, flanked by local leaders and radio station officials, announced plans to raise $1 million to help with COVID-19 relief.
Efforts received an early boost, thanks to a $10,000 gift from New Horizon Church International, which was announced at the October 21 press conference.
Funds raised from the radio stations’ “Cash for Connections” campaign will help provide resources to parents and students who are struggling with the realities of the virus.
For parents and children, those struggles include adjusting to distance learning, dealing with little or no access to the internet, and coping with mental health issues associated with COVID.
Parents also are challenged in ensuring that their students have a safe place to learn while they are at work.
Over the next month, radio stations hope to raise half a million dollars, through small, $100 gifts.
Proceeds from the “Cash for Connections” campaign will be used to provide families with digital connection kits, which officials say will help some 5,000 students connect to the internet.
Monies also will be used to provide workshops for parents to better help their children during times of distance learning and to fund the “Jackson Scholars Mental Health Warmline,” to help families struggling with distress.
That line was slated to go live Wednesday, October 21.
Meanwhile, WTJ is raising another $500,000 to fund “Safe Haven” sites, where students of working parents can perform distance learning in a “safe and supervised environment,” according to a WTJ press release.
Said Savannah Willis, a WTJ leader, “We are all in this together because all the children belong to all of us.”
