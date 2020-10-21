First Alert Forecast: toasty mid-week; front approaches Friday

WEDNESDAY: A few more patches of fog will be possible as you start off your Wednesday morning across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies to prevail once again as temperatures continue to warm from the morning 60s in the middle to, a few, upper 80s by afternoon. A carbon copy of the past few nights – clear to partly clear skies amid patchy fog with lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY: More patches of fog will be possible to kick off your Thursday across the region – expect a mix of sun and clouds as winds turn out of the southeast. Highs will top out in the middle 80s again – though, a stray shower can’t be ruled out late in the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak front will sweep through by Friday – offering a better chance for scattered storms and a slight cool down into the weekend – taking highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for a few stronger storms. We’ll keep an eye out on that potential.
TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon has begun its move northwest – closing near Bermuda by the end of the week. Tropical storm conditions turn likely along the island nation by Thursday – though the core of the storm stays to the east. Rip current and surf issues could be felt farther away – from the Bahamas to the Greater and Lesser Antilles – eventually along the eastern seaboard over the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
