1 dead, 3 critical after shooting at McDonald’s in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a McDonald’s location in Canton.
According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, it happened on West Peace Street around 6:25 p.m.
Chief Brown said that while the car carrying the victims was in the drive-through, another car came “out of nowhere” and opened fire on them.
A total of four people were shot, with those victims receiving multiple bullet wounds in the leg, chest and arms. The weapon used was a high powered rifle.
The three people in critical condition were taken to UMMC in Jackson. This is now a murder investigation, Brown said.
“We have had shooting in Canton, but what a lot of the young folks are doing is they’re trying to take things into their own hands instead of letting the police take care of it,” said Brown. “Let someone know what’s going on. A lot of people are out on social media saying things, but no one is saying anything to the police department.”
The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Canton Police, Madison Police and the Canton Fire Department are currently at the scene.
Brown asked that anyone with any informaiton reach out to their local law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.