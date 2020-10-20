Two agencies willing to add officers to help JPD fight crime, but issues stand in the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With Jackson’s homicide rate steadily going up and still at 106 this year, two agencies are willing to deploy more of its officers to help reduce crime.
Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to bring in more federal, state, and local agencies to help resolve crime issues.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said they’re in favor of assisting JPD.
However, there are a few issues preventing the help from coming on board.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said he’s working to bring in more federal officers, but right now it’s turning into a waiting game.
He’s waiting to hear back from the U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who has to give the final approval on whether the city can receive the extra help.
“I have recently forwarded to his office the two resolutions that the Jackson City Council have passed," said Hurst, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. “I wish I could tell you exactly when this is going to happen, but what I can tell you and the citizens of Jackson, I am going to bird-dog this issue with the Attorney General and stay on that office until we get an answer.”
If approved, Hurst said the federal agents will have boots on the ground patrolling and working the same beats as current JPD officers.
He said it’ll be similar to Project EJECT, a federal initiative that helps fight and reduce violent crime in the Capital City.
“This is helping them execute arrest warrants, helping them execute search warrants, helping them investigate crimes that have occurred, and they don’t have the manpower to do that right now,” Hurst explained.”
While the city waits to see if they can get more help federally, some are asking for more help locally.
City leaders expressed having the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department deploy more of its deputies into the city.
“We’re open to sitting down and talking about what we can do with additional resources," said Sheriff Lee Vance, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
Vance wants to do everything he can to help reduce crime.
However, he said more deputies equals more funding.
Funding that would have to come from the city in order to make this idea a reality.
“We welcome their efforts, lets just see what happens, lets just see how much money, if any, that we do get, and then we can start talking about actual plans, and we can start talking about actual numbers,” the sheriff expressed.
During the next Jackson City Council meeting, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he’s going to ask the board to pay the sheriff’s department $500,000 to hire more deputies.
Stokes believes that will give the department the resources and manpower to assist JPD.
