Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. While normal high temperatures are in the middle 70s this time of year, we continue to reach highs in the lower and middle 80s. There won’t be much of a change in this weather pattern over the next week, but there will be some subtle cool-downs heading our way. The first one will be generated by a cool front Friday. This may also lead to showers and thunderstorms, but the severe weather risk is very low. A stronger cool front will push into the region next week, but it looks questionable right now that it will move all the way through. Therefore, temperatures will come down a little, but not too much. Our best chances for seeing any rain over the next week will be Friday and again by the middle of next week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s everyday with morning lows in the 60s. Today’s high reached 86 and the morning low started at 60. Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 6:20pm. Calm wind tonight and east at 5mph Wednesday. In the tropics, not much has changed. Tropical Storm Epsilon is in the middle of the Atlantic and moving toward Bermuda and a weak disturbance is in the western Caribbean with only a zero percent chance for development over the coming days.