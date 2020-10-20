Trump campaign sends cease and desist letter after mailers state he supports Initiative 65

“President Trump has clearly stated on multiple occasions that he supports medical marijuana. That is all that we’ve shared – the truth,” said Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director Jamie Grantham. “The politicians and bureaucrats behind Mississippi Horizon clearly orchestrated this letter from the Trump campaign. It’s just the latest example of the lengths to which they will go to prevent any form of medical marijuana in Mississippi. President Trump himself has said he supports medical marijuana and is letting the states decide. Initiative 65 is the only plan on the ballot that will create an actual medical marijuana program in Mississippi.”