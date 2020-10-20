Sports complex to open at old Rapids on the Reservoir location

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - P360 Performance Sports purchased a spot along the Ross Barnett Reservoir to open a new baseball academy.
The land on Spillway Road is the former Rapids on the Reservoir water park. Rapids closed down in 2008 after 25 years.
P360 plans to open a new headquarters, with a baseball academy and training center and an 8-court volleyball center.
They expect to draw high school and youth baseball players from across the Southeast.
“We are blessed and excited to bring this sports development on the Reservoir," P360 Founder Chris Snopek said. "Our coaches and employees look forward to the opportunity to serve the Tri-County area baseball and sports families while positively impacting tomorrow’s youth for the Kingdom.”
