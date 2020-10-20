Six sentenced in murder of Ridgeland man killed in drive-by shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - All six men charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Kendrell Miller have pled guilty for their roles in the crime. Miller was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Ridgeland while he was playing basketball in 2019.
Sentences are as follows:
- Christopher Coleman - Pled Guilty to Second Degree Murder; 30 years to serve
- Lenzarius Roberts - Pled guilty to Second Degree Murder; 30 years to serve
- Darius Farmer - Pled guilty to Accessory after the Fact to Murder; 15 years to serve
- Kaland McCollum - Pled guilty to Drive by Shooting; 18 years to serve
- Christopher Tyler - Pled to Accessory after the Fact to Murder; 15 years to serve
- D’Antonio Guyton - Pled to Accessory after the Fact to Murder; 15 years to serve
Officers said the shooting took place because of an ongoing feud with Lenzarius Roberts and another group of boys over the rights to sell marijuana in the area.
When Roberts discovered the other boys were at the basketball courts at Midway on this date, he decided to go and confront them.
He gathered Coleman, McCollum, Tyler, Farmer and Guyton in a truck and they drove to the park.
Game cameras set up in the area photographed the group in the truck as they drove past the basketball courts, and turned around in a dead end nearby. The passengers then switched around places in the truck, and Roberts drove back towards the courts.
Coleman fired the shots that ultimately killed Miller.
All defendants said that Miller was not the intended target.
