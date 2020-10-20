Oxford flies new flag to give voters look before the election

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Oxford is flying the new Mississippi state flag to give voters a look ahead of the election.
We reached out to Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill for her thoughts on the fla, saying in part:
"I believe this flag is handsome and represents all Mississippians - the colors represent perseverance, valor and creativity, a magnolia symbolizing hope and hospitality, and the words “In God We Trust” proclaiming our faith and values. This is an opportunity for all Mississippians to be part of history and unite under a flag we will all be proud to fly.”
Mississippians are set to vote for the new state flag on Nov. 3.
