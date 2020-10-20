New Canton sidewalks will provide safety for school kids

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton neighborhood is getting sidewalks installed after being without them for years.
The project, “Safe Routes to School,” is about safety for the community on George Washington Avenue and has been in the works for a long time.
Construction started last year, and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday morning with the mayor and department of transportation.
The sidewalks will connect Nichols Middle and McNeal Elementary Schools.
Canton students are still virtually learning for now, but the sidewalks were needed. Neighbors say a child was hit by a car in the past because of the lack of sidewalks.
The project cost a little more than a million dollars--partly paid by federal money.
The sidewalks may also help with some of the flooding in the community.
