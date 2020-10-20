New Canton sidewalks will provide safety for school kids

New Canton sidewalks will provide safety for school kids
By Reggi Marion and WLBT Digital | October 20, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 7:07 AM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton neighborhood is getting sidewalks installed after being without them for years.

The project, “Safe Routes to School,” is about safety for the community on George Washington Avenue and has been in the works for a long time.

Construction started last year, and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday morning with the mayor and department of transportation.

The sidewalks will connect Nichols Middle and McNeal Elementary Schools.

Canton students are still virtually learning for now, but the sidewalks were needed. Neighbors say a child was hit by a car in the past because of the lack of sidewalks.

The project cost a little more than a million dollars--partly paid by federal money.

The sidewalks may also help with some of the flooding in the community.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.