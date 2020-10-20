NCL Waste, Bilberry appeal Ridgeland annexation ruling

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s plans to annex about 4.9 miles of property are going to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Attorneys for NCL Waste and the Bilberry Family Limited Partnership have appealed a lower court’s decision to approve Ridgeland’s westward expansion.
The appeal notice of appeal was filed on October 16.
Appeal documents were accepted by the state’s high court and the Mississippi Court of Appeals on October 19.
The notice of appeal came well within the 10-day limit opponents had to appeal the decision of Madison County Chancery Court Judge James Walker.
On October 9, Walker ruled that Ridgeland’s annexation plans were “reasonable and required by the public convenience and necessity.”
The 4.9-mile swath in question is located west of the city of Ridgeland near the Madison/Hinds County line. About 250 residences are located in the area.
Ridgeland officials claim the territory is located within its pattern of growth. Attorneys for the city say annexation is the natural next step, with the city already having taken over some water utilities in the area.
The territory also includes the site of the proposed NCL Waste Landfill.
NCL is hoping to build an 89-acre landfill on property along North County Line Road. The property is owned by the Bilberry Family Partnership.
Ridgeland officials have voiced opposition to the landfill.
