From a grocery store to an office park, new businesses are flocking to Gluckstadt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt appears to be the next happening spot in Madison County, as evidenced by the new development planned for the area.
At a recent Madison County planning and zoning meeting, the county approved numerous projects for the unincorporated region, including site plans for a new hotel, a grocery store, a 10,000-square-foot office complex and a drive-thru restaurant.
The total dollar amount for those projects was not immediately known. However, they likely total several millions, with the Dees Drive Office Park, a 10,000-square-foot office complex at Dees Drive and Dees Plaza expected to run around $2 million.
Developers say they’ve been eyeing Gluckstadt for years. They say the area’s population has exploded, but there are few businesses there to serve those residents' needs.
“People there needed a grocery store pretty bad,” said Parker Sullivan, vice president of operations with Sullivan’s Marketplace.
The 35,000-square-foot store will be located at the corner of Mississippi 463 and Gluckstadt Road. The site plan for the grocery store will go before the board of supervisors on November 2.
The store will feature “really large produce, meat and deli departments and will be able to offer anything that area will need,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan’s plans to open a location there is welcome news to Gluckstadt residents who now must go to Canton or the city of Madison to shop, a trip that can be a hassle for someone looking to make a late-night food run or suddenly finds out they’re missing a dinner ingredient.
“We thought we could fill that void,” Sullivan said. “There’s a huge school system, a lot of new businesses are moving up there and there’s an expanding population, and they’re still sending their grocery store dollar somewhere else.”
Other items approved by the planning board included the site plan for Dees Drive Office Park, the site plan for a Candlewood Suites Hotel, also at Dees Plaza, and a conditional use permit for a Slim Chickens restaurant.
Slim Chickens needed a use permit to operate a fast-food restaurant with drive-thru services on property zoned C-1 commercial.
The restaurant will be located at 1072 Gluckstadt Rd. Pending approval from the board of supervisors, construction on it could begin late this year or early next year.
David Bagwell, principle partner with Southern Partners LLC, said Gluckstadt’s projected growth makes opening a Slim Chickens there a no-brainer.
In coming years, the five-mile radius around the Slim Chickens site is expected to grow to some 28,000 people. Meanwhile, the majority of families in that area are expected to be young to middle-aged, with school-aged children and some disposable income.
“What we’re looking for is disposable income,” Bagwell said.
Dees Plaza Office Park will feature a two-story, 10,000-square-foot facility, with the first floor available for lease. The site plan for that project was approved only weeks after Bedi Investments finished work on another development in the Gluckstadt area, Lucky Town Square on Gluckstadt Road.
“We finished that the first week of October,” said Rav Bedi, co-owner of Bedi Investments. "We’ve got a Smoothie King, a Domino’s Pizza, an AT&T store, a nail salon and two more national chains coming in.
“We still have about 3,100-square-feet left that we’re in talks with on leasing.”
Bedi has been interested in the Gluckstadt area since before opening a gas station there in 2015. “We opened a Shell Station on the west side of I-55, with a Pizza Hut, a Steak Escape and a Baskin Robbins that did well for us, and we wanted to grow more in the area,” he said. “We saw it as the next hot spot.”
Recent growth is also one of the reasons citizens in the area have been working toward incorporation.
Citizens of Gluckstadt are currently seeking to incorporate approximately 11 square miles of territory north of the Madison city limits. A Madison County Chancery Court approved the incorporation petition in 2019. However, the matter is on appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to ... become a city because we knew this was going to happen,” said Kerry Minninger, referring to commercial growth there.
Minninger is a a Gluckstadt resident and major proponent of the incorporation efforts.
“We want to control the zoning, the planning and all the important stuff that you need to do as a city.”
Right now, because Gluckstadt is unincorporated, all zoning matters are handled by the county.
Even so, Minninger said the developments are positive for the area. “As far as the grocery store goes, that’s great news,” he said.
To become a city, Gluckstadt proponents have had to collect signatures from two-thirds of qualified electors in the proposed area.
“When we were going through getting signatures, we would ask people what their thoughts were on different things, and ... a grocery store was always one of the top items people wanted to see in the community.”
Minninger said he and other residents would still like developers to bring in a sit-down restaurant, something that has yet to come to the area.
“We’ve got a couple of fast-food places – Burger King and Wendy’s - but as far as nice, sit down restaurants, that would be beneficial to the community.”
Bedi agreed. However, he said efforts to bring in such an establishment have been stalled because of COVID-19.
“We have pieces of property on Gluckstadt Road," he said. "Our next step is to get someone in there to offer some type of dine-in restaurant.”
No further information was available on the Candlewood Suites. Madison County Zoning Administrator Scott Weeks referred all questions to county spokesman Heath Hall. Hall said the county knew no further details of that project.
All developments discussed above are expected to go before the Madison County board of supervisors at its November 2 meeting.
