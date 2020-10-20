First Alert Forecast: late Summer warmth continues mid-week

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible as you start off your Tuesday. By mid-morning, sunshine will mix some clouds as high pressure continues to move farther east – flowing in moisture over the region. Expect the muggier air – amid a mainly dry rule, to make highs creep upward into middle 80s. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s with mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog possible.
WEDNESDAY: A few more patches of fog will be possible as you start off your Wednesday morning across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies to prevail once again as temperatures continue to warm from the morning 60s in the middle 80s by afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An easterly to southeasterly breeze will flow in moisture that could spark a stray shower or two by the afternoon hours of Thursday. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s. A weak front will sweep through by Friday – offering a better chance for scattered storms and a slight cool down into the weekend – taking highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for a few stronger storms. We’ll keep an eye out on that potential.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Epsilon will continue to meander southeast of Bermuda today before making a turn toward the northwest, aiming for the island nation. The storm is expected to gradually strengthen to hurricane status through the next few days. In the southwest Caribbean, an area of disturbed weather has a low chance of development in the next several days, but the area should be monitor over the next week or so for the possibility of development – but nothing to worry about at this point.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
