First Alert Forecast: late Summer warmth continues mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: An easterly to southeasterly breeze will flow in moisture that could spark a stray shower or two by the afternoon hours of Thursday. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s. A weak front will sweep through by Friday – offering a better chance for scattered storms and a slight cool down into the weekend – taking highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for a few stronger storms. We’ll keep an eye out on that potential.