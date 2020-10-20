Experts weigh in on importance of the final presidential debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election Day is now two weeks away.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their final debate Thursday.
Republican and Democratic Chairmen in Mississippi discuss the importance of this last debate.
Millions of people are expected to watch President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden as they discuss key issues in highly anticipated and final debate.
“After four years of Donald Trump. And you are still trying to decide between somebody like Donald Trump and someone like Joe Biden, I don’t know how one debate would help you make that decision,” said Mississippi Democratic Chairman Tyree Irving.
Mississippi Democratic Chairman Tyree Irving says President Trump interrupted and attacked Joe Biden several times during the last debate.
“The debate Thursday night, I don’t think it is crucial for Biden. What is important of course though is that he doesn’t make any serious gaffes or things of that sort. Just perform the way he performed last time.”
He also wants Biden to address his plan regarding the coronavirus pandemic, health care, the economy and helping minorities and renewing key sections of the landmark Voting Rights Act
Irving said Biden’s educational piece is going to beneficial to black and brown people.
“I believe the President has to articulate his vision for the economy and public safety,” said Mississippi Republican Party Chair Frank Bordeaux.
On the GOP side, Mississippi Republican Party Chair Frank Bordeaux shares his feelings about the final debate.
“I believe it will be a great debate I hope everyone tunes in and watched the debate, especially the undecided voters . If you don’t learn anything, it’s definitely going to be entertaining.”
He feels President Trump is a real leader and Biden is not and it was shown in the last heated debate.
“Trump has to go on the attack because the media is not going to ask him questions and quite frankly Vice President Biden does not want to be asked those hard questions.”
He says if the President sticks to discussing his vision for the future and many victory’s since being in the White House, it will win over undecided voters.
“I believe President Trump wants to see all Americans successful.”
You can catch the two-hour debate on Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. on WLBT.
