Espy victory would mean ‘Trump era is officially over,’ says Massachusetts senator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Espy win on election night would signal that the “Trump era is officially over,” according to Senator Ed Markey (D-MA).
Mike Espy appeared on a video chat with the U.S. senator Monday evening alongside Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick under the digital banner “Elect Mike Espy In Mississippi, Deliver A Progressive Senate.”
Markey, a progressive himself, sponsored the much-discussed Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and has also co-sponsored a bill by Sen. Cory Booker which establishes a commission to make recommendations of reparations proposals.
“To everyone watching right now, all gas no breaks for the final fourteen days,” Markey said towards the end of the video, responding to Espy saying that his campaign needs “more gasoline for this machine.”
“People are focusing on Mississippi,” the senator continued, “on South Carolina, as they should... this is the sleeper race everybody! This is the sleeper race in the country. Mike’s got 'em in a tie right now.”
A recent poll showed Espy trailing Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by a single point. Hyde-Smith said she does not believe this poll.
Markey said that Espy winning the senate race would be like “the exclamation point on election night. This would be- the Trump era is officially over and Mike will deliver that message as people focus on this incredible victory that’s within our grasp."
Patrick added to this, saying that there will be a “shudder” that goes through the political establishment “when Mike Espy wins here.” He said that this would also be a signal in Mississippi and elsewhere in the country.
In response, Espy said that his campaign “has the momentum” and that he is “running for everybody.” He said the momentum behind his campaign is due to citizens being tired of “failed leadership” and that they are “tired of being last.”
Monday, Mississippi GOP National Committeeman Henry Barbour warned that Republicans should be “nervous” about the senate race and that they need to “get out and vote.” Mississippians will head to the polls on November 3.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.