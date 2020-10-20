Change of venue sought for teen accused of killing mother

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The defendant in a Pike County murder trial is seeking a change of venue.
Amariyona Hall was indicted for murder after her mother, 32-year-old Ericka Hall, was killed in 2019. Hall was just 14 at the time.
Investigators say Hall and her 12-year-old sister stabbed and shot their mother. Amariyona is being charged as an adult.
Hall’s defense team argues that a jury in Pike County would be prejudiced against her because of the publicity the murder received.
The trial is set to begin on February 9, 2021.
