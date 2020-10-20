Adams Co. investigating possible murder-suicide after man, woman found dead

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead Sunday.
The couple was found unresponsive at a home on Starnes Drive.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of 62 year old Donald Smith and 63 year old Debra Smith. Both were deceased.
Further investigation revealed a letter allegedly written by Donald Smith saying he and his wife were going to be with God.
The weapon believed to have been used was recovered by investigators. The family has been notified.
