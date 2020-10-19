‘You’re next’: Authorities warn of scam involving threats, pics of dismembered bodies

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are warning residents about a scam involving threatening texts that demand money and contain photos of dismembered bodies.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at least two citizens have reported receiving messages over the last few weeks. Those messages contain pictures of dismembered people and the words “you’re next,” said Sheriff Mike Ezell. The message then demands a payment of $5,900.
The person sending the message claims to be the head of a criminal organization named the Squadron RB Cartel de Sinaloa. The caller also knows the names and addresses of the victims that are contacted.
These threats are not valid and are nothing more than an attempt to try and scam money out of people.
“Please be aware that this is a scam and DO NOT answer the text in an attempt to send money," said the sheriff in a release. "We advise you to block the number if you receive such a message.”
