Vicksburg PD: 20-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
By China Lee | October 19, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 7:35 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are working an active homicide investigation in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 5:30pm, where they found the 20-year-old victim inside the residence.

He had been shot multiple times, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said that the suspect’s vehicle was a dark colored sedan.

This investigation is in the early stages.

