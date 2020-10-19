Vicksburg PD: 20-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are working an active homicide investigation in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 5:30pm, where they found the 20-year-old victim inside the residence.
He had been shot multiple times, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses said that the suspect’s vehicle was a dark colored sedan.
This investigation is in the early stages.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.