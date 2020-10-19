Monday Night Weather Forecast

Welcome back to summerlike weather with our temperatures reaching 83 degrees on this Monday afternoon. We’ll see 80s most likely through the end of the work-week, but with building humidity and a frontal system trying to move in, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms as we get closer to this weekend. Morning lows will be in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely Friday into Saturday. Severe weather looks unlikely as the front appears relatively weak right now. Expect highs this weekend in the upper 70s and morning lows in the 50s. The weather should return to sunshine. In the tropics, we are watching a weak disturbance with only a 10% chance for formation as it moves toward the Yucatan of Mexico from the western Caribbean. Tropical Storm Epsilon is in the middle of the Atlantic and may affect Bermuda this week. Otherwise, no issues in the tropics at this time for us to be concerned with. Average high is 76 and the the average low is 52 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 6:21pm. Easterly wind at 5mph tonight and the same on Tuesday.