Mississippi absentee ballot requests outpacing those of 2016 election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Sunday, the Statewide Election Management System reported a total of 120,253 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi.
A total of 115,848 absentee ballots had been sent and 89,499 absentee ballots received in the state for the 2020 General Election.
Click here to view county reports from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
The requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office.
The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.
The current totals for the number of absentee ballots requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.
Final 2016 General Election Absentee Totals
Requested - 110,812
Sent - 110,810
Received - 102,915
Accepted - 101,339
