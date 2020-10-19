Jackson leaders hoping to have several agencies assisting JPD by month’s end

“It’s the chief sitting down with these other agencies and saying, where can you help us? What can you do? It’s one thing what we are we requesting as a council, but there has to be that same appetite on the other side as far as the chief is concerned in requesting the help himself, and wanting to sit down with leaders from other jurisdictions, and other agencies to help us deal with that, so we are going to be pushing the needle a little harder on that,” said Banks.