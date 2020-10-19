First 100 customers get free Chicken Salad Chick at grand opening in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chicken Salad Chick is opening a new location in Madison on Tuesday, and they’re giving away free food to celebrate.
The restaurant, located at 1917 Main Street, is the second in the Jackson area. The Flowood location opened in 2018.
The first 100 guests on Tuesday will get free chicken salad for a year.
If you want to win, they suggest arriving between 7 and 10 a.m. and to maintain social distancing after checking in.
Other goodies will be on hand through Saturday after the location opens.
- Tuesday, October 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.
- Wednesday, October 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase three large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick charcuterie board.
- Thursday, October 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.
- Friday, October 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick blanket.
- Saturday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.
