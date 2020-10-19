First Alert Forecast: warmer, early Fall temperatures this week

MONDAY: A few zones of fog will be possible to start off your work and school – so build in a few extra minutes to your routine. Expect skies to turn back toward mostly sunny skies through mid-day with highs getting into the lower to middle 80s. Lows will drop back into the lower to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunshine will mix some clouds through the day as high pressure continues to move farther east – flowing in moisture over the region. Expect the muggier air – amid a mainly dry rule, to make highs creep upward into middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday or Thursday as Gulf moisture continues to flow into the region. Amid that expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s. A weak front will sweep through by Friday – offering a better chance for scattered storms and a slight cool down into the weekend – taking highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
TROPICS: A system in the central Atlantic has a high probability of development into a subtropical or tropical system this week – it will meander in the Atlantic, southeast of Bermuda and won’t pose a threat to the US. In the southwest Caribbean, an area of disturbed weather has a low chance of development in the next several days, but the area should be monitor over the next week or so for the possibility of development – but nothing to worry about at this point.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
