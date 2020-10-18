State fair could be extended, fair officials considering possibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could the Mississippi State Fair be extended for another weekend?
That answer could come as early as Monday morning.
Fair officials are now discussing that possibility.
“Personally I want to do it, but no decision has been made yet," said Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Lassater said next weekend’s forecast and the fair’s attendance numbers this year will be key factors in making that decision.
“We’re kind of seeing what the attendance was this weekend, which it was very good, and we’re also looking at the weather next weekend," Lasseter explained. "Obviously if it’s going to be stormy, we wouldn’t want to do it, but we’re considering all of those things. Hopefully we’ll make a decision later on this afternoon or first thing tomorrow (Monday) morning.”
While a decision is still pending, some fair-goers said they’re in favor of the fair being extended.
They point that due to the pandemic there are new guidelines in place to help promote safety, so that makes them feel even better about returning to the fairgrounds for another weekend of fun.
“Me and my girl would be here, we ain’t telling the kids,” said Jamille Humes, who attended this year’s fair. “It always only lasts two weeks and some people are not able to go during those two weeks, so it’s good and I’m excited.”
This year marks the 161st year the state fair has taken place in the Magnolia State.
