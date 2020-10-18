One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Jackson on Sunday morning, according to Jackson police.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Woodside Drive.
Police say Alveriso Davis,32, was shot multiple times while sitting in a car. He died from his injuries.
Marvin Farrow,32, was also in the car and shot multiple times. He is in critical condition.
Police say the car the two men were in was reported stolen earlier this morning.
The suspect of the shooting is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.