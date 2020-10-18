First Alert Forecast: Warmer conditions expected today & throughout week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 50′s. Later this afternoon, we will be back in the lower 80′s. Even though we will be warmer today, it will be an overall nice and mainly sunny day. The warmer conditions will continue into the upcoming work and school week. Expect to see temperatures each day of the week climb to the lower to middle 80′s. Moisture will also likely return to the region creating more humid conditions. A cold front looks to pass through the area late Friday and into Saturday. This will likely bring better chances for showers for the end of the week and entering the weekend. Temperatures do look to come down a bit for the weekend due to the front potentially back to the 70′s.