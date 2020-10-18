First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures will continue into the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been another beautiful day once again as we end the weekend. We had highs top out in the lower 80′s with mainly sunny skies. Even though today was warmer than yesterday, it has still felt very pleasant and nice out. Tonight, we will drop to the lower 60′s with mostly clear skies. We are kicking off the work and school week tomorrow back in the 80′s. Above average temperatures are expected each day through this week with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Humidity will also creep back up throughout the week. We will stay mainly dry and quiet through majority of the week until around Thursday and Friday. A front could potentially pass through the region late Friday into Saturday. It would bring better chances for rain to the area. In terms of temperatures, we aren’t expecting a significant drop or anything with the front as of now. Highs could possibly be back in the upper 70′s for next weekend.