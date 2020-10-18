Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi host virtual walk due to coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in 26 years, the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will have its annual walks online.
“With COVID, so many of our people that participate either have diabetes, heart disease or other conditions, it makes sense to go ahead and just have a virtual walk protect everybody,” said Irena McClain, Assoc. Director, Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi
Six walks are held across the state in October to raise money for treatment to help children and adults like Mary Fortune, who has been been a diabetic for 53 years.
“It’s a challenge everyday.”We have new technology now back in 1980 that saved my life. If it hadn’t been for that pump, I don’t think I would be here today," Fortune said.
Her insulin pump lets her know that her blood sugar is dropping. She wears it everyday and keeps juice at work to help get through the day. For decades now, Fortune has been educating her family, friends and others about when to get checked out.
Fortune said, “If you’re drinking a lot, running to the bathroom, don’t have a lot of energy. If you wait too long, you’ll have diabetic ketoacidosis.”
The foundation is using social media to continue raising awareness. This year, there is no set day for the virtual walk. You can participate anytime and anywhere. The foundation wants you to participate before the end of the month. Post your videos and pictures online using #cometogetherdfm.
“Get your team together or walk solo. You can walk on treadmill. You can ride your bike on a trail. You can walk hike or do whatever. We’re asking for your photos and your videos so that we can post them on our Facebook pages and Instagram," said McClain.
You can create your teams and make donations by clicking here. Every dollar raised stays in the state.
