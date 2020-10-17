Voting advocates honored for their work in the community

“For the work we do at Mississippi Votes, a lot of Medgar Evers work, a lot of the work of the Freedom Summer of 1964 is the foundation for what we do," said Bennett, executive director of Mississippi Votes. "We’ve learned so much from our history, and we’ve put it into the methodologies, and how we organize communities, and we’ve been really excited about ushering in a new era of young leadership in this voting rights movement.”