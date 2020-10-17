Voting advocates honored for their work in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday “March On,” a national organization dedicated to harnessing political energy, honored multiple individuals for their work in educating the community on the importance of voting.
Pastor CJ Rhodes of the Mount Helm Baptist Church in Jackson, and Arekia Bennett with Mississippi Votes, were presented with the Medgar Evers Legacy Award.
Both individuals were recognized for encouraging people to register and vote, along with spreading awareness about voter suppression.
March On said their hard work and dedication are needed and appreciated.
“I look to brother Medgar Evers as a great hero in our civil rights and human rights struggle, and to be honored in such a way is a profound and moving moment for me," said Pastor Rhodes. "How his legacy continues to inspire younger generations, not just millennials like myself, but even young people is a privilege.”
“For the work we do at Mississippi Votes, a lot of Medgar Evers work, a lot of the work of the Freedom Summer of 1964 is the foundation for what we do," said Bennett, executive director of Mississippi Votes. "We’ve learned so much from our history, and we’ve put it into the methodologies, and how we organize communities, and we’ve been really excited about ushering in a new era of young leadership in this voting rights movement.”
Evers' wife and daughter were also honored with an award for continuing his legacy through the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute.
