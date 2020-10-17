Tech non-profit ‘The Bean Path’ celebrates second year in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been an exciting 2 years for The Bean Path in Jackson.
Nashlie Sephus started the non-profit to expose the community to the tech world in 2018.
“So we started out with a small team a couple of folks, friends and family that I know and we’ve emerged. Now we have at least 10 people on the team. We went around to different libraries. We started at Eudora Welty and Medgar Evers, but we’re now all around virtually. We help people all across the nation actually, but our home base is right here in Jackson, Mississippi," said Sephus.
The Bean Path celebrated this anniversary with a drive-thru of giveaways and raffles for anyone who came by.
It was symbolically held in front of this large shed recently purchased by Sephus for her coming Jackson Tech District
“Behind me is the Bean Barn. We can have so many events in there. Across the street will be the Maker Space. We’ll have housing, we have an innovation station at the old Jackson Paper Company building. This is a two-year, $25 million project and we’re looking forward to bringing not just tech events and tech buildings, but also housing, restaurants, and things that you can bring the family out to do,” said Sephus.
Volunteers like Pearl Wales are proud of what Sephus and her team have accomplished. She’s eager to see what will come next.
“I’m so proud of a young Black lady from Jackson, Mississippi doing what she’s doing. And I said I got to go to come down here just to see where she’s about. I want to just volunteer my time whatever effort I could do to help her out with her new venture. And I want to keep in touch with her so I can see it come to fruition," said Wales.
