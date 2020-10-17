No. 11 Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 28-14

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores to help No. 11 Texas A&M beat Mississippi State 28-14 on Saturday.
Texas A&M led 14-0 at the half and had 325 yards of total offense in the game.
Ainias Smith caught five passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Lane caught two passes, including a 51-yard touchdown reception in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Mississippi State had little offensive rhythm for the third straight game.
The Bulldogs' first touchdown came on Emmanuel Forbes' interception return in the third quarter. Bulldogs coach Mike Leach benched starting quarterback KJ Costello midway through the second half for freshman Will Rogers.
