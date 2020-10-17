Grant for senior living complex could spur growth for Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, it was reported that financing was coming together for the renovation of the abandoned Holiday Inn on Highway 80.
There’s hope this could spur more investments to make more improvements to that part of Jackson.
The Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, who received the grant to make improvements to the Holiday Inn, has already made big investments in other parts of the city.
The single-family homes on Millsaps Street was a $10 million project they built several years ago.
The partnership, along with the Pearl Street Develop Corporation, will be using the $750,000 grant to build a senior living facility on the old Holiday Inn property.
The buildings there have sat empty for nearly a decade attracting crime, prostitution, and vagrants.
Nearby businesses, who are being impacted by those issues, are hopeful for a transformation of that property.
City leaders are also excited by the partnership’s goal to renovate old properties to spur future investments in abandoned lots.
“We don’t get any taxes or anything off it,” said Councilman Charles Tillman, Ward 5 Jackson."It is just here...people complaining about it including myself. This time next year you come by this area, you’re going to see construction going on."
Construction of the new Pearl assisted living facility will start next spring.
Right now, there’s high optimism that will encourage others to invest in the Highway 80 corridor where numerous properties have sat deserted for years.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.