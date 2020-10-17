First Alert Forecast: Temperatures return to 80’s for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight won’t be a chilly as last night and early this morning, but it will still be cool. We’ll see lows in the lower 50′s with clear to partly clear skies. The 80′s will return to the forecast tomorrow and for much of the upcoming work week. Highs will be around 81 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures throughout the week will likely be in the lower to middle 80′s each day. Moisture will also return to the area over the next few days. So, it will be a bit more humid this week. A front could approach the region on Friday and into Saturday. This will likely bring chances for showers towards the end of the week. There are indications we could see more seasonal or below average temperatures for the last week of October.