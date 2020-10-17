First Alert Forecast: Nice, Fall-like day is expected for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are starting the weekend on a very chilly note. Majority of spots are sitting in the 40′s this morning. Today will be a very nice and Fall-like day with highs near 73 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout our Saturday. We won’t be as cool tonight compared to last night with lows only cooling down to the lower 50′s. Tomorrow will begin the return of the 80′s. Above average temperatures are expected to carry into our next work and school week for most of the week. Not only will we be warmer, we also see our humidity come back up a bit along with slightly better rain chanced by the middle portion of the week. A front could approach the region by the end of the 7-day forecast that could bring us showers heading into our next weekend. As this point, it doesn’t look like that front would cool temperatures off much.