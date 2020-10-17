Arkansas forces seven turnovers, beats Ole Miss 33-21

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas forced quarterback Matt Corral to throw six interceptions as the Razorbacks scored 24 points off seven turnovers in a 33-21 win over Mississippi.
Three first-half Rebels' giveaways helped provide Arkansas a 20-0 halftime lead.
Corral threw two touchdown passes against the Razorbacks but had a season-low 200 yards in addition to his six picks.
Feleipe Franks threw for 244 yards and a touchdown pass to lead Arkansas. Hudson Clark had three interceptions.
